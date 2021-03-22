Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.
Helium Road will be closed in both directions at I-40 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Monday, March 22 to Friday, March 26 for work on the westbound bridge.
Starting Friday, March 26, there will be no access to Helium Road in both directions, Soncy Road, or Hope Road to 34th Avenue and Helium Road.
All southbound traffic will be detoured to Hillside Road while all northbound traffic will be detoured to I-40 by means of Soncy or Hope Road.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.