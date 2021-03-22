Tracking Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

We’re kicking off our first week of spring with cooler weather, we may welcome in the new season with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Showers are already present around the region as we go throughout the morning hours, however as an incoming system approaches, our chances for more severe weather begin to rise. As of right now we’re anticipating chances to be at their highest in the eastern portions of the area later on this afternoon going into this evening. Rain or shine, we’re looking at highs down in the 50s, with 60s possible down to the south. Winds will be gusty, out of a variable direction for most of the day with gusts over 20-25 mph possible.