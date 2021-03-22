The 13th Annual Wiley Hicks, Jr. Memorial Roping Event benefiting the Hope & Healing Place of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - James Hicks hosts an annual roping event to benefit the Hope & Healing Place of Amarillo. In honor of his late father, ropers from around the country gather to compete for a good cause.
A two day event located at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds. James says,
“Carol and I, along with our entire family, would like to thank our sponsors for staying committed for or 13th annuam memorial. We would also like to thank the ropers for coming out, the World Series of Team Roping for working with us to find a new date after our March cancellation in all the craziness, Kenna and Chris Francis and the whole Mathews Land and Cattle Crew for their hard work.”
With the help of the ropers and the Hicks family, this event helped donate over $62,000 to the Hope and Healing Place of Amarillo. This years donation brought their total to over $500,000 to charity since the memorial started in 2008.
For more information on the Hope and Healing Place of Amarillo and donating, visit, hopeandhealingplace.org
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.