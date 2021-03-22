Stratford police arrest man after pursuit originating in Oklahoma

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Stratford ended a police chase that began in Oklahoma yesterday.
Texoma police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and fled into Sherman County.
Officials said deputies spiked the vehicle’s tires outside of the Stratford city limits.
The driver failed to stop and entered the city at a high-rate of speed.
Stratford police were able to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.
Officials said he was apprehended after a short chase on foot.
No additional details have been released at this time and Stratford police said the incident is under investigation.
