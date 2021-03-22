Rails to Trails offer unique opportunity for artist in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rails to Trails Project in Amarillo is offering an unique art opportunity for traditional artists, metal workers, landscapers and architects.
The City of Amarillo has issues a Request for Qualifications No. 03-21 for a gabion public art installation for the Rails to Trails project on the northeast corner of Plains Boulevard and Western Street.
The COA’s Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board has created this pilot beautification project for awarding matching grants in the future for beautification projects throughout the city.
Goals of the project are to combine beautification and public art to showcase an example, to beautify and add character to the community and to increase public art within the community.
The project may be awarded to an individual/company or a team.
