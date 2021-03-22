Area COVID-19 report for March 21

By KFDA Digital | March 21, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 7:45 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths.

There are 7,535 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5,009

Quay County: 425

Roosevelt County: 1,857

Union County: 244

There have been 139 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 70

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 52

Union County: 9

There have been 7,142 estimated recoveries in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,778

Quay County: 409

Roosevelt County: 1,753

Union County: 202

There are 4,129 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 453

Cimarron County: 203

Texas County: 3,473

There have been 32 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 25

There have been 4,007 estimated recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 431

Cimarron: 197

Texas County: 3,379

There are now 312 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The latest report shows six new cases, 15 recoveries and no deaths.

There are now 17,079 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 16,377 in Randall County.

32,445 people have recovered and 699 have died.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 4.06%.

The city’s next report will be released Monday.

Today is Sunday, March 21, 2021. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Yellow. For more...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Sunday, March 21, 2021

There are 49,893 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 197

Briscoe County: 76

Carson County: 246

Castro County: 650

Childress County: 1,312

Collingsworth County: 190

Cottle County: 137

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,746

Donley County: 170

Gray County: 1,730

Hall County: 322

Hansford County: 365

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 504

Hutchinson County: 1,067

Lipscomb County: 273

Moore County: 1,920

Motley County: 36

Ochiltree County: 922

Oldham County: 111

Parmer County: 827

Potter County: 17,079

Randall County: 16,377

Roberts County: 52

Sherman County: 140

Swisher County: 393

Wheeler County: 432

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

There are 51,361 estimated recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 142

Briscoe County: 126

Carson County: 362

Castro County: 859

Childress County: 1,306

Collingsworth County: 248

Cottle County: 181

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,671

Donley County: 323

Gray County: 1,894

Hall County: 394

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 759

Hemphill County: 535

Hutchinson County: 1,418

Lipscomb County: 274

Motley County: 76

Moore County: 2,127

Ochiltree County: 993

Oldham County: 218

Parmer County: 1,121

Potter County: 16,502

Randall County: 15,943

Roberts County: 53

Sherman County: 128

Swisher County: 721

Wheeler County: 458

There have also been 1,314 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 29

Childress County: 16

Collingsworth County: 9

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 64

Donley County: 13

Gray County: 54

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 69

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 25

Oldham County: 4

Moore County: 68

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 34

Potter County: 418

Randall County: 281

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 12

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

