Amarillo College named finalist for award on Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is a finalist for the AACC’s 2021 Award for Excellence for Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship, that reflects numerous accomplishments of the board and its appointed president.
The collaboration between the Amarillo College Board of regents and the AC President Russell Lowery-Hart has been recognised by the American Association of Community Colleges.
Joining AC as a finalist for the award are Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and Warren County Community College in New Jersey.
The finalists will be recognized and the winner will be announced on May 27.
The Award of Excellence for Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship is given to the college that shows the most spirit of collaboration over the past year between board and president and the unity that leads to effectiveness in community college governance.
“I am beyond honored to work with a visionary Board that is so deeply devoted to empowering our students and our community,” Lowery-Hart said. “Our Regents are consistently willing to roll up their sleeves and take a hands-on approach to governance. They are truly an essential driving force behind the success of this College.”
