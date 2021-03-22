Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Monday

Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to mid 40s. We MAY track some showers after midnight otherwise it will be quite breezy. Monday looks quite a bit cooler with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers around especially North & East. We could also track some strong storms by late day across the Eastern Panhandle if we see clearing.
After Monday, we’ll continue to track this storm system bring wrap-around moisture mainly North. The next more dynamic storm system will be here by Wednesday. As of right now it looks like rain showers, thunderstorms & some snow looks possible.