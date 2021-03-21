Pampa run rules Tulia at HODGETOWN 10 to 0 in 5th inning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple errors hinder Tulia from stopping Pampa run rule.
An early run start for the Pampa Harvesters, kept the bats swinging for the rest of the game, run ruling Tulia in the 5th inning 10 to 0.
Starting in the 3rd inning, Tulia started a downfall as Pampa’s bats were heating up. Tulia started with a triple play ending the first inning, said to be the first triple play ever in HODGETOWN history but, Pampa didn’t let that hurt their early run start.
The Harvesters head home with 10 to 0 win over the Tulia Hornets.
