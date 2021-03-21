Amarillo VA vaccinates Veteran with it’s 10,000th dose given

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday, the Amarillo VA Health Care System gave out it’s 10,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Amarillo VA RN Cristina Ramirez administered the dose to Air Force Veteran Wendell Short.
Mr. Short says his experience growing up in the Polio Epidemic influenced his decision on how important it is to get vaccinated.
The Amarillo VA Health Care System at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center says veterans can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or walk in any Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., while supplies last.
Veterans in all priority groups are eligible to receive the vaccine for free. For more information call 806-355-9703 and press option 2 or visit Amarillo VA Health Care System.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.