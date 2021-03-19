Windy and warmer Saturday

The breeze will stay with us tonight and that will help keep our morning lows in the mid 30s. As the winds pick up throughout the day sunshine will help our temperatures climb well into the mid 60s. Sunday will be nicer as the winds drop off a little and we add about 10 degrees to our highs which means widespread mid 70s. Another cold front arrives on Monday to start a cooling trend for the first half of next week with highs in the 50s and maybe a day in the 40s. Rain chances will also be on the increase.