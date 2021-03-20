West Texas A&M senior Zada Swoopes throws record breaking shot put

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M hosted their WT Spring Break Classic track and field meet on Friday, and a record was broken in the shot put ring. Lady Buff senior Zada Swoopes won the meet with a school, Lone Star Conference and facility record throw at 54-11.75 (16.76m). The senior’s throw was over a foot farther than her indoor shot put National Championship distance, and she’s just getting started with the outdoor season.
“I broke the record. I broke the outdoor record. It’s a good start to the outdoor season just coming off of Nationals, you know. It was a pretty good performance overall.”
Swoopes throw was the fifth best in program history. Last season, she did not get to throw outdoor due to COVID-19. She’s looking to win her second outdoor title since 2018.
Swoopes finished first in the discus with the fifth-best mark in program history, and provisional qualifier, 175-8.75 (53.56m). She also finished third in the weight throw (168-3/51.28m)
