West Texas A&M senior Zada Swoopes throws record breaking shot put

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M hosted their WT Spring Break Classic track and field meet on Friday, and a record was broken in the shot put ring. Lady Buff senior Zada Swoopes won the meet with a school, Lone Star Conference and facility record throw at 54-11.75 (16.76m). The senior’s throw was over a foot farther than her indoor shot put National Championship distance, and she’s just getting started with the outdoor season.