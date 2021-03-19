Weekend Outlook

We have been treated to a beautiful afternoon with light winds and highs near 60°. Our temperatures will continue to climb for the weekend before another cool down arrives for next week along with chances for rain. We will start out in the mid 30s for Saturday morning with highs back into the mid 60s but it will be a bit windy. South winds of 20-30 mph will be with us for most of the day. Winds will be lighter on Sunday and it will be a warmer day with highs back into mid 70s. Enjoy the weekend because cooler weather and rain chances return for Monday.