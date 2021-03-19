United Supermarket donates almost 4,000 hams to food banks across region, High Plains Food Bank receive 396

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Supermarkets and Market Street will join Hormel Foods to donate approximately 396 hams to High Plains Food Bank.
The presentation will take place at 815 S. Ross at 10:00 a.m.
In partnership with Hormel, 95 stores have earned more than $58,000 worth of hams, which equals to approximately 3,891 hams, through sales programs.
“We are absolutely floored by the number of hams we are able to donate to our communities this year,” said Scott Nettles, business director for meat and seafood for the United Family. “We hope these hams bring some joy and nourishment to folks as the Easter holiday approaches.”
“We are beyond grateful to United Supermarkets and Hormel for this tremendous donation,” said Zack Wilson, executive director at the High Plains Food Bank. “Protein is a highly needed item for the increased number of households we continue to serve and this donation will allow us to instantly impact the tables of those we serve.”
Here is the full list of food banks receiving ham donations:
- Food Bank of Abilene, Inc.
- North Texas Food Bank
- High Plains Food Bank
- Storehouse New Mexico
- RoadRunner Food Bank
- Tarrant Area Food Bank
- South Plains Food Bank
- West Texas Food Bank
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
