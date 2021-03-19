2 suspects face murder and sexual assault charges after shooting in Dalhart

By Tamlyn Cochran | March 18, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 5:26 PM

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart police officers and Texas Rangers had made an arrest on a recent shooting from last week.

On March 10, officers arrived on the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds on the ground and a woman who had been shot in the arm.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

The two other victims were also transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Officials have arrested 18-year-old Antonio Crone on a murder charge and 22-year-old Gabriel Rojas for Sexual Assault of a child.

Dalhart Police Chief says they believe the sexual assault prompted the shooting.

Antonio Crone, arrested in connection with Dalhart shooting (Source: Dalhart Police Department)
Gabriel Rojas, arrested in connection with Dalhart shooting (Source: Dalhart Police Department)
