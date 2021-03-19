2 suspects face murder and sexual assault charges after shooting in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart police officers and Texas Rangers had made an arrest on a recent shooting from last week.
On March 10, officers arrived on the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds on the ground and a woman who had been shot in the arm.
One of the victims was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.
The two other victims were also transported to the hospital for their injuries.
Officials have arrested 18-year-old Antonio Crone on a murder charge and 22-year-old Gabriel Rojas for Sexual Assault of a child.
Dalhart Police Chief says they believe the sexual assault prompted the shooting.
