Panhandle man wins sweepstakes after nearly 40 years of entering daily

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Entering a sweepstakes everyday for nearly 40 years has finally paid off for one Panhandle man.
Many living in Panhandle say winning this sweepstakes couldn’t have happened to a more deserving man.
Since the eighties, Terry LeGate says he has been entering Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
“I started out when they use to do it by mail, basically with a magazine subscription and then would order a few things and just order the things that they said,” said Terry LeGate, winner of Publishers Clearing House’s sweepstakes.
Not just entering every once in a while.
“I’m entering something nearly daily,” said LeGate.
So, when he saw the sweepstakes for the new 2021 Ford Bronco, he entered as many times as he could.
“I said you know what, ‘I have enough tokens I’m going to put in 8,000 entries’,” said LeGate.
Entering sweepstakes for more than 40 years now, LeGate says he did not expect to win.
“We have random drawings all the time for people who enter our sweepstakes. They enter by mail, they enter online. We have prizes going out, almost every week we are on the road,” said Dave Sayer, executive director of Publishers Clearing House prize patrol.
LeGate was given the option of the Bronco or more than $41,000.
LeGate at first, he said he would have to think about it but when he saw the check for himself.
“This is a check for $41,183. So, you can just take that,” said Sayer.
“Ok, I think I will just take that,” said LeGate.
Many who live in Panhandle and know LeGate say winning this prize could not have gone to a more deserving family.
“They are just good people. They are very involved in the community and they’ve had some harsh ships that last couple years, and so I’m just thrilled,” said Shaun Wink, Panhandle Herold.
“They’re great people. I’ve grown up with their kids and couldn’t think of a better family,” said Becky Haiduk, Panhandle Herold.
