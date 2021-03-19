Moore County Resource Center is ‘Paving the way’ for new home for Panhandle Community Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Resource Center is paving the way for a new development on five acres of land restricted specifically for non-profit organizations.
The group has had a vision for this project for quite some time.
They raised funds, worked with community leaders and businesses and were able to purchase 5 acres of land.
The new development is located behind Walmart on 19th. Moore County Resource Center wants to provide the infrastructure for nonprofits in the community and has room for four lots in place.
They have donated the land for Panhandle Community Services, the first to build in the development which was valued at $28,000.
PCS, is incredibly grateful for this opportunity as they have outgrown the space they are in and hopes to have their office completed and moved into by late summer.
According to the Panhandle Community Services, Milton Pax was the driving force in its labors.
“This project has been a cooperative effort in the community, the county has been a great help in grating the road and many have participated to make this happen”, said Milton.
He also shared that the Committee of Moore County Resource Center just kept pressing on through ups and downs because they believed so strongly in the importance of the project.
Audra Rea the Program Director of Family Development at Panhandle Community Services grew up in Dumas.
She is thrilled about the new project taking place today because as a teen mother in 1997 she was able to receive assistance from PCS center in Dumas that helped her complete her college degree and find stability in supporting herself and her son. Mrs. Rea now works to lead other families from poverty to self-sufficiency.
She feels this project is important in Dumas to continue to provide help and hope to local families.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.