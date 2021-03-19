Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo ended Spring Break with festival and kick ball tournament against APD

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After having to close just days before their Spring Break festival last year, the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo is excited to have celebrated today with a good old game of kick ball between the kids and the Amarillo Police Department.
On a daily basis, the nonprofit serves hundreds of kids, most of whom live below poverty.
Executive Director, Donna Soria says 2020 was a difficult year.
“We had 300 kids here and then we had zero, because we follow AISD policy and we didn’t want to be open if AISD was not open,” said Soria. “This year we are serving about 150, which is half so, we worry about the kids that don’t get to come here that don’t get to eat a meal, don’t get to play with their friends don’t get to do some productive things this week.”
With the city reaching level yellow this week, the organization hopes the celebration marks the beginning of positive change.
Seven-year-old Aubrey Toms is one of many kids, who was excited to compete against the APD officers.
“I think I’m going to win because I’ve been practicing a lot,” said Toms.
Toms says last year wasn’t the same without the end of Spring Break bash.
“I had to stay home and sit on my bed and sleep all the time,” said Toms.
Amarillo Neighborhood officer Hill, who has an office at the South Lincoln site, says it has been a while since they have been able to interact with the kids in this way.
“We’re going to interact with them and get to now them,” said officer Hill. “Just have fun with them and show them that there’s more than the uniform for being an officer.”
The kids were also able to enjoy a bouncy house, face painting, snow cones, relay races, dance off and much more.
The nonprofit is hoping to soon go back to serving more kids and is currently working opening a new site at Bivins Elementary on Monday.
Next week they will go back to offering after school programs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
