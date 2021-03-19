High Plains Christian Ministries donates property lights to Downtown Women’s Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Christian Ministries has donated property lighting and installed the gently used yard lamps for the Gratitude House Shelter to ensure the safety of all women and children in DWC’s 2-year Recovery Program.
DWC’s Gratitude House Shelter was gifted to DWC in 2016 by Baptist Community Services, also known as High Plains Christian Ministries.
The 40-unit apartment complex, owned by HPCM, was no longer in use, and Downtown Women’s Center needed more shelter.
Executive Director, Diann Gilmore, of DWC called Steve Dalrymple of High Plains Christian Ministries and asked if the apartment complex was for sale.
Steve Dalrymple spoke to his Board of Directors and they decided to gift the entire complex to Downtown Women’s Center.
In 2016, there was a long waiting list of homeless women wanting to enter the DWC Recovery Program and we did not want anyone to wait too long for help.
This is where the entire community of Amarillo pitched in. Each apartment was “adopted” by a special sponsor who renovated it from top to bottom. Improvements included replacing flooring and sheet rock, painting, and furnishing the entire apartment!
Today there are 29 women and 44 children housed and/or served at DWC’s Gratitude House Shelter; therefore, proper lighting is essential for safety.
