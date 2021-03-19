Gov. Abbott appoints Borger judge to Texas School Safety Center Board

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed a Borger judge to the Texas School Safety Center Board.
In a news release, Gov. Abbott announced the appointment of James Mosley to the board that advises the center on its function, budget and strategic planning initiatives. The board reports to the Governor, the legislature, the State Board of Education and the Texas Education Agency.
Mosley is the Judge of the 316th District Court. He was previously appointed by Gov. Abbott to the Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council.
Judge Mosley is a member of the State Bars of Texas and Colorado, American Board of Trial Advocates, and the Administration of the Rules of Evidence Committee for the State Bar of Texas .
He volunteers with local Boy Scout troops and is a lifetime member of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.
He received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Colorado, a Master’s in Public Administration from Troy State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Denver.
Judge Mosely was also honorably discharged from the United States Air Force at the rank of Captain.
His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.