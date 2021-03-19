Beautiful, but Breezy Weekend

With nearly all of our snow melted off from Wednesday, we’re looking at nothing but sunshine as we head off into the weekend. We’ll see sunny skies and southery winds at 10-15 mph bring in warmer temperatures, 50s-60s for today, then 70s for the weekend. As of right now, we’re not really expecting any shakeups until Sunday evening, when a cold front will roll into the area, dropping our temperatures down into the 50s and bringing a shot at rain with it. Rain/snow chances are also not out of the question when it comes to our Wednesday outlook, however, that is still many days out, so we’ll take the forecast one step at a time.