Amarillo reaches 100,000 COVID-19 vaccination at Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department has given its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination at the walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Today on March 19, the APHD had given the 100,000 COVID-19 vaccination to 69-year-old Dale Dunn who is a resident in Canyon.
“The entire process was much quicker than I expected – it took about 10 minutes. It was great,” said Dunn, who has two teenage granddaughters. “Our granddaughters live with us, so we all feel a lot better after doing this. We have been staying at home a lot, and we are looking forward to being able to get out and do things.”
The clinic had extended the vaccine availability to those who meet the criteria under the State of Texas Phase 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation initiative on December 30.
Sandy Dorlean who is a traveling nurse from Miami Florida is the nurse who administered the 100,000 vaccine to Dunn.
“It feels good just to be a part of this (public health clinic),” said Dorlean. “To know that we are helping people and fighting this virus is something that is really enjoyable and fulfilling.”
As of Thursday, APHD administered 63,330 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 36,210 second doses.
Amarillo’s first confirmed positive test for COVID-19 was March 18, 2020.
“Amarillo Public Health Department staff and Amarillo Civic Center staff are doing a phenomenal job of providing this life-saving vaccine,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “It is remarkable what has been accomplished in only a couple of months. Amarillo’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic has become a standard for others to emulate.”
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.