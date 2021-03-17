Set for Spring

After yesterday’s blizzard conditions we saw sunshine return in the afternoon and evening hours, and it looks like that will be continuing today. As we go throughout our Thursday, we’ll be slowly warming into the 50s across the area with sunny skies and relatively calm winds in the 5-15 mph range out of the north to northwest. This will set the tone for the next couple of days as we start the season of Spring on Saturday morning at 4:37 a.m. CST. Going into early next week, we’ll track chances of incoming systems bringing rain to the forecast for Monday and Wednesday.