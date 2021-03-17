Ready for a warm up?

We will see some refreeze for the overnight hours with lows dropping into the upper 20s but sunny skies will start the warming trend. The winds will stay out of the NW at 10-20 mph and with the abundant sunshine highs will climb back into the low 50s. Warmer afternoons will continue into Friday with highs in the low 60s and light winds. There will be more of a breeze for the weekend but highs will work their way up into the mid 60s Saturday and mid 70s for Sunday.