Larissa’s March Madness Final Four bracket predictions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a long thought out process, and a lot of guesses, NewsChannel 10 Sports Director Larissa Liska narrowed down her 2021 March Madness Final Four choices. She picked Illinois to not only win the tournament, but secure their first title in program history. It would be a tough battle though. The Fighting Illini would have to take down undefeated Gonzaga, who has a chance to become the first undefeated National Champion since the 1976 Hoosiers.