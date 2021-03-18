Larissa’s March Madness Final Four bracket predictions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a long thought out process, and a lot of guesses, NewsChannel 10 Sports Director Larissa Liska narrowed down her 2021 March Madness Final Four choices. She picked Illinois to not only win the tournament, but secure their first title in program history. It would be a tough battle though. The Fighting Illini would have to take down undefeated Gonzaga, who has a chance to become the first undefeated National Champion since the 1976 Hoosiers.
She went with Alabama (24-6, 16-2) in the East over Florida State. The Crimson Tide have not advanced to the Final Four since 2004. Senior forward Herbert Jones is the man to watch, holding SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors.
As for Ohio State (21-8, 12-8) in the South region, the Buckeyes will have to knock out Baylor (22-2, 13-1). Both teams have seven wins this season over top 25 teams. Both teams are hot from the 3-point line, so it would be an interesting Elite Eight matchup if all goes according to Liska’s predictions.
Sleepers/Upsets: Liska’s early upsets happen in the East. Looking for eight seed LSU to take down one seed Michigan in the Second Round. Liska likes Georgetown’s energy and looks for an upset in the First Round against Colorado.
She also expects to see a fun matchup between two sleepers in the West Second Round, featuring University of California Santa Barbara and Ohio. UCSB would have to knockout five seed Creighton and Ohio needs a win over UVA.
