Police arrest man after person found dead at Clovis apartment complex

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have charged a man with murder after a person was found dead with stab wounds at the Townsgate Plaza Apartments.
Police were dispatched at 12:37 p.m. to the apartments in reference to an unconscious man with a stab wound to his chest and stomach.
Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Jose Fernando Sena dead on the scene.
Police said they arrested 43-year-old Tonekwueme Emanuel Hamilton on a charge of murder.
The Clovis Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (575) 769-1921.
