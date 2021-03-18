Police arrest man after person found dead at Clovis apartment complex

VIDEO: Police arrest man after person found dead at Clovis apartment complex
By Tamlyn Cochran and Bailie Myers | March 18, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 5:28 PM

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have charged a man with murder after a person was found dead with stab wounds at the Townsgate Plaza Apartments.

Police were dispatched at 12:37 p.m. to the apartments in reference to an unconscious man with a stab wound to his chest and stomach.

Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Jose Fernando Sena dead on the scene.

Police said they arrested 43-year-old Tonekwueme Emanuel Hamilton on a charge of murder.

The Clovis Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.