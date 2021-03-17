West Texas A&M defeats Lubbock Christian in South Regional Finals, Grant hits career high 40 points

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lubbock Christian Chaps and West Texas A&M Buffs faced off for the first time in postseason play, despite playing 27 previous games. The Buffs won 101-92, punching their ticket to the elite eight for the third straight year.
This marked the third meeting this season between the Chaps and Buffs, both with one win a piece. Junior guard Qua Grant leading the charge for WT, dropping a career high 40 points
”If Eric Mosley and Jordan Collins are watching this one, it’s for you guys because seniors didn’t get a chance to play last year. Seniors didn’t get a chance to play with COVID, and we were at home hosting. I think we had a good chance of winning it last year, and those guys I really feel bad for them. It would have been very special for them to have that going out, but that happened, so if you guys are watching it it’s for you tonight,” said Tom Brown, West Texas A&M Basketball Head Coach.
“Last year doesn’t almost feel real you know, and then freshman year we went down to Indiana they had 8,000 fans, so we ready to get back out there. We owe some people,” said West Texas A&M junior guard Qua Grant .
The Buffs next game is all the way in Evansville, Indiana for the NCAA National Quarterfinals on March 24. Opponent and time to be decided.
