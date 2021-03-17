Travel nurses leaving Amarillo hospitals as COVID-19 numbers decline

The public hospitals continue to transition away from nurses by a regional council to deal with high numbers of COVID-19 patients and quarantined staff. (Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Tamlyn Cochran | March 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 3:58 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public hospitals continue to transition away from nurses by a regional council to deal with high numbers of COVID-19 patients and quarantined staff.

As so-called traveling nurses move on to other hot spots and some local nurses leave for various reasons.

BSA Medical Director Michael Lamanteer said the hospitals are relying on contract nurses to fill the gaps

Medical Director Doctor Michael Weis said Northwest Texas hospital is also rebuilding.

