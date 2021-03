The blizzard has ended now we are looking at the big thaw and warmer temps. We will see a refreeze this evening and tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s but the winds will stay brisk at 10-20 mph. A lot more sunshine is headed this way for the next several days which will help to melt all the snow across the area. Highs will begin a slow warm up with upper 40s and low 50s for Thursday and much warmer temps for Friday and into the weekend.