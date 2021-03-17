Shamrock hires new Football Head Coach/Athletic Director Jeff Caffey

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Shamrock Fighting Irish hired a new football Head Coach and Athletic Director for the fall season, Jeff Caffey. The announcement happened just one day before St. Patrick’s Day, let’s call this the luck of the Irish!
Former Slaton Head Coach Caffey has five years of coaching experience, spending the past two at Slaton during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, finishing with a winning record of (14-10). Caffey replaces Jarrett Vickers who resigned mid-February to pursue other opportunities.
