Randall’s Brooklyn Taylor signs with SAGU Track and Field

Taylor will compete in high jump and possibly the open 200 and 400 meters

By Larissa Liska | March 16, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 11:29 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One local senior is taking her talent to the collegiate level next school year. Randall’s Brooklyn Taylor signed her letter, committing to Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Taylor will compete for the lions’ track and field team, her passion in high jump.

The four-year varsity letterman, holds a personal record of 5′2″. she will also possibly run the open 200 and 400 meter dash. Taylor has high jumped for six years, and she’s thankful for the support and coaching she’s received from Randall High.

“Randall has helped me. I’ve made a lot of PR’s. The practices are super hard, but very helpful,” said Taylor. “I liked it because it was super close to family and their campus was very welcoming. The coaches are fantastic and super friendly. Just felt very comfortable there.”

Taylor will become the only woman high jumper to compete at SAGU next season.

