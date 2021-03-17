Officials: Woman wanted for theft of property

Officials: Woman wanted for theft of property
Janie Denise Grimsley (Source: Randall County Sheriff)
By Bailie Myers | March 17, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 5:55 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted for theft of property.

Officials are asking the public for help locating Janie Denise Grimsley.

She is wanted for theft of property worth $2,500 to $30,000, according to authorities.

Those with information on her location are asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800. For a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Do you know Janie Denise Grimsley? She's wanted for theft of property worth $2500 - $30K. If you've seen her or have...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.