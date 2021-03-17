Officials: Woman wanted for theft of property

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted for theft of property.
Officials are asking the public for help locating Janie Denise Grimsley.
She is wanted for theft of property worth $2,500 to $30,000, according to authorities.
Those with information on her location are asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800. For a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
