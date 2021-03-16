High winds and snow...

We have a Blizzard Warning in effect from 1AM-7PM Wednesday for 2-4″ of blowing snow along with winds of 30-40 mph gusting to near 60 mph. Slick driving conditions and whiteout conditions will be likely for the warned area throughout the day. There will also be high winds across the southern panhandle where less or no snow is expected that will also make driving difficult. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for the eastern panhandle through 3AM Wednesday. Thursday will be much nicer with less winds and highs back into the mid 50s.