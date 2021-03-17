Detectives ask for help in cold case involving teen spotted in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Detectives with the Austin Police Department are asking for help in a case involving a teen spotted in Amarillo after her disappearance.
Roxanne Paltauf went missing 15 years ago, and cold case detectives are looking into her disappearance.
She was last seen in the area of Rundberg and IH 35 in Austin on July 7, 2006.
Paltauf was 18-years-old when she went missing.
Officials received tips that she was spotted in the Amarillo area after she was last seen in Austin.
Paltauf is described as a white female, five-feet-four-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has light brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the missing persons unit at the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5250.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.