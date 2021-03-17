Both lanes of loop 335 are in the Farmers is now open, traffic moving slowly

Construction projects and their completion dates are hot topics with drivers around Amarillo.
By Tamlyn Cochran | March 17, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 3:44 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials says both lanes of SL 335 are in the Farmers is open and traffic is moving slowly past the crash that is off of the roadway.

A driver was traveling south on SL 335 and traveled across a patch of slush on the road and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver drove onto the northbound land and struck a truck tractor/semi-trailer that was traveling northbound.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

