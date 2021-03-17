Both lanes of loop 335 are in the Farmers is now open, traffic moving slowly

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials says both lanes of SL 335 are in the Farmers is open and traffic is moving slowly past the crash that is off of the roadway.
A driver was traveling south on SL 335 and traveled across a patch of slush on the road and lost control of the vehicle.
The driver drove onto the northbound land and struck a truck tractor/semi-trailer that was traveling northbound.
The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
