Blizzards, Thunder, and Rain

After overnight thunderstorms, our incoming system is slowly making the transition over to snow across parts of the area as of this morning. As this occurs, winds will turn out of the north at roughly 25-35 mph with gusts over 60 possible at times. Our main risks we’re tracking for the day will be limited visibility from wind blown snow, especially in the mid-morning hours, along with icy conditions and low wind chills with a couple of inches of snow possible. Snow will keep our daytime highs lower, down in the 40 degree range with 50s possible to the further south. As we head into the evening, the system will clear out, making way for clear skies tonight with sunshine for our Thursday.