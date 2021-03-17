Blizzard conditions cause power outages across Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thousands of residents in the Texas Panhandle are without power due to the blizzard-like conditions.
According to the Xcel Outage Map, more than 16,000 customers in the Amarillo area are without power.
Across the Texas Panhandle area, nearly 26,000 customers are without power.
We talked to Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy today who said the wind caused the outages early this morning. Reeves says Xcel is working to restore power this morning.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.