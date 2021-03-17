Blizzard conditions cause power outages across Tx Panhandle

Power outages (Source: KSLA)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 17, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 9:25 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thousands of residents in the Texas Panhandle are without power due to the blizzard-like conditions.

According to the Xcel Outage Map, more than 16,000 customers in the Amarillo area are without power.

Across the Texas Panhandle area, nearly 26,000 customers are without power.

We talked to Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy today who said the wind caused the outages early this morning. Reeves says Xcel is working to restore power this morning.

The Chat: Wes Reeves gives an update on power outages

