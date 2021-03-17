APD: Man arrested after shooting death at apartment complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a man has been arrested after a person was killed in a shooting at the Country Club Villas Apartments last night.
Police were sent at 10:10 p.m. to the apartments on a shots fired call.
Upon arrival, officers located 21-year-old Russell Jones with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Jones was pronounced dead on the scene.
Witnesses on the scene told APD that two vehicles had left after the shooting.
Officials said the suspect then called 911 and reported he had been shot.
He was located at an apartment near S. Kentucky Street and SW 16th Avenue.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later transported to APD to speak with homicide detectives.
He was identified as 31-year-old Joshua Nelson.
Police said Nelson was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on a charge of murder.
The APD Homicide Unit investigated the incident.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.