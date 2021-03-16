West Texas A&M’s new spirit Team, University Spirit, eliminates stunts and combines dance and Maroon Platoon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Last week West Texas A&M released information on a new university spirit team for WT cheer and dance, but members of the team are not happy with what skill set it leaves out. The spirited West Texas A&M Cheer team got hit with a surprise on March 11, that their program would end March 31 and merge with the dance team, Maroon Platoon and Bucky the mascot. The new organization will no longer be housed under WT Athletics. Instead it will be under the Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success Division.