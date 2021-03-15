Warmer with more wind

We will stay breezy during the overnight hours with lows down in the upper 30s but the winds will make it feel cooler. SW winds will increase to 15-25 mph during the day warming us into the low to mid 70s and bringing the fire danger up for the SW panhandle and eastern New Mexico. A strong cold front will move through overnight Tuesday with winds increasing to 25-40 mph and gusting as high as 50 mph for Wednesday! Highs will only reach the low 50s if we are lucky and there is a chance for some rain and snow showers for the area. Any accumulations will be light and expected to remain in the NW of area.