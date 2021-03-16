Rick Husband Airport to receive $2.8 million in COVID relief funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is receiving two federal grants totaling close to $3 million in relief funds.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced the funds, which total $2,811,836, were given following the economic distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement that will benefit the health and well-being of travelers in Amarillo.”
The grants awarded are coming from CRRSA Act Funds and CRRSA Act Concessions.
CRSSA Act Funds provides economic relief for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sensitization, debt service payments and more.
CRSSA Act Consessions funds provide economic relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees to on-airport car rental, on-airport parking and in-terminal concessions located at primary airports.
