Panhandle Weather in a Nutshell

From tornadoes and severe weather this past weekend, to warm weather with fire conditions today, and possible blizzard conditions for Wednesday, the Texas panhandle is living up to its reputation of wild weather. For your Tuesday, we’re tracking warmer, but windier conditions across the area, as highs will reach into the mid-to-high 70s, with winds out of the southwest at about 15-25 mph with mostly sunny skies. But thanks to an incoming system, a cold front will arrive overnight, bringing snow and even higher winds along with it, especially for the early morning hours, which could cause travel concerns. After Wednesday, expect mostly quiet weather as we wrap up the week.