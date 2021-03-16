Makenna Hall signs with LCU becoming first Tascosa softball player to sign NLI in 10 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Chaps softball team added a new center fielder to their roster next season, a speedster from Tascosa High. Makenna Hall signed her national letter of intent at Tascosa’s softball field, surrounded by teammates, friends and family.
LCU liked the four-year varsity outfielder’s skills at stopping balls and keeping runners from advancing bases, but she’s also good at bat. So far this season, Hall has hit a .562 batting average. She chose LCU because it’s close to home and the atmosphere makes it fun to play.
”I chose Lubbock Christian because I love Coach Hays and the atmosphere at Lubbock Christian,” said Hall. “It’s a family and everyone is going to be there for you. I love the field. It’s beautiful. It’s turf like this and I love the turf. The atmosphere at the field too is amazing.”
Hall became the first softball player at Tascosa to play college ball in nearly 10 years.
