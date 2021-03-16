FIRST ALERT WEDNESDAY

It is a very nice afternoon but it will not be so nice for your Wednesday! A very dynamic storm system will affect the area starting overnight tonight and lasting through the day Wednesday. The possibility of severe weather exists for the eastern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle late tonight with the approach of the storm system. Main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, and we never rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.That threat should move out the area fairly quickly, and then our attention turns to the wintry aspect of the storm. Strong northerly winds of 30-35 mph gusting 55-60 mph will be very likely, making travel on east to west roads difficult and will drop wind chill values into the upper teens and low 20s. Couple these winds with one to three inches of snowfall, and near blizzard conditions will be present for most of the panhandles.Three to five inches of snow will be possible in the northwest Panhandles and Northeast New Mexico.