Dove Creek Equine Rescue aims to change lives of horses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dove Creek Equine Rescue is Fundraising to protect over 60 Horses and Barnyard Animals in 2021.
Horses are rehabilitated through proper feed and care, room to roam, and training.
Once ready, they are adopted out through a very thorough process to insure a good match between horse and new owner.
The rescue program has placed 75 percent of the horses received into loving, permanent homes since its inception in 2012.
Their newest program, Hero of the Herd, aims to raise funds to cover costs brought on by drought.
The ranch has been in a drought since 2020, and with less pasture to graze they are anticipating higher feed costs.
They are hoping for 500 people to sign up to agree to $20 per month to help provide hay for the horses who will not be allowed to graze as much this summer with the drought in its current state.
It costs DCER an average of $300 a month per horse for full care, and they currently have 25 horses on the property at any one time.
The staff at Dove Creek Equine Rescue believes all beings, horses and humans, deserve a safe place to heal and Dove Creek is that place.
“With the setback we’ve experienced from recent droughts and extreme weather, our biggest goal this year is to gain more Hero’s. Our horses can’t graze on the land as much as in previous years, which requires us to spend more on feed,” said Laurie Higgins-Kerley, Founder/Director, Dove Creek Equine Rescue.
Dove Creek Equine Rescue gives horses, donkeys, and minis and second chance in life through rescue, rehabilitation, retraining, and rehoming.
Located outside of Canyon, their mission is to create an authentic partnership between horse and human, inspiring compassion and change in our world.
To donate click here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.