Amarillo COVID-19 report for March 16 shows 31 new cases, 13 recoveries, no deaths

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 16, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 1:36 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 339 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 31 new cases, 13 recoveries and no deaths.

There are now 17,064 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 16,360 in Randall County.

32,388 people have recovered and 697 have died.

There are five pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 3.90%.

Amarillo Update 3/16
Amarillo Update 3/16 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 49,839 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 197

Briscoe County: 76

Carson County: 246

Castro County: 650

Childress County: 1,312

Collingsworth County: 190

Cottle County: 137

Dallam County: 942

Deaf Smith County: 2,724

Donley County: 170

Gray County: 1,730

Hall County: 322

Hansford County: 365

Hartley County: 677

Hemphill County: 504

Hutchinson County: 1,067

Lipscomb County: 273

Moore County: 1,920

Motley County: 36

Ochiltree County: 922

Oldham County: 111

Parmer County: 827

Potter County: 17,064

Randall County: 16,360

Roberts County: 52

Sherman County: 140

Swisher County: 393

Wheeler County: 432

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

There are 51,276 estimated recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 142

Briscoe County: 126

Carson County: 362

Castro County: 859

Childress County: 1,306

Collingsworth County: 248

Cottle County: 181

Dallam County: 902

Deaf Smith County: 2,643

Donley County: 323

Gray County: 1,894

Hall County: 394

Hartley County: 627

Hansford County: 759

Hemphill County: 535

Hutchinson County: 1,418

Lipscomb County: 274

Motley County: 76

Moore County: 2,127

Ochiltree County: 993

Oldham County: 218

Parmer County: 1,121

Potter County: 16,472

Randall County: 15,916

Roberts County: 53

Sherman County: 128

Swisher County: 721

Wheeler County: 458

There have also been 1,312 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 29

Childress County: 16

Collingsworth County: 9

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 64

Donley County: 13

Gray County: 54

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 69

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 25

Oldham County: 4

Moore County: 68

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 34

Potter County: 417

Randall County: 280

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 12

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

There are 4,129 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 453

Cimarron County: 203

Texas County: 3,473

There have been 32 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 25

There have been 4,004 estimated recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 429

Cimarron: 197

Texas County: 3,338

There are 7,498 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 4,978

Quay County: 425

Roosevelt County: 1,851

Union County: 244

There have been 138 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 70

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 51

Union County: 9

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.