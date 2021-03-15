WT professor to lead homebrewing webinar

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M Professor will lead a free homebrewing webinar on Wednesday.
Dr. Nick Flynn, Ross Wilson Professor of Biochemistry, will demonstrate essential tips for people looking into brewing their own beer.
“Chemists Make the Best Homebrewers” begins at 1:00 p.m. and those interested in attending can sign up here.
“Anyone who enjoys beer and brewing — as well as the field of chemistry itself — will love this event,” said Erik Holderman, ACS Webinars producer and program manager.
Professor Flynn will discuss various methods of homebrewing and offer tips for improving brewing methods.
Flynn has been homebrewing since 1993, even brewing all of the beer served at his wedding in 1995.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.