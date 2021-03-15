West Texas A&M sweeps Arkansas-Fort Smith in 3 game series.

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -West Texas A&M buffs finish off a Lone Star Conference sweep against the Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions on Sunday, 16-14.
In game 3, the Buffs started out with a 4-0 lead. Lions cut into the lead after a an RBI single and a walk with bases loaded in the 3rd.
The Buffs took the lead in the eighth inning as a single was hit by Ortiz up the middle to tie the game. Fuenning hit his second homer of the day and the Buffs took away the lead 16-14.
