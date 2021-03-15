Video shows tornadoes, severe weather in Tx Panhandle over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The First Alert Weather Team’s storm chasing video from over the weekend shows some of the tornadoes that hit the Texas Panhandle.
Video from First Alert Meteorologist Allan Gwyn shows the tornado that went through Happy on Saturday, March 13.
You can see the tornado as it passes just to the right of NewsChannel 10′s Weather Atlas on the highway about 10 minutes into the video.
Surveys from the National Weather Service shows there were seven tornadoes across three counties in the Texas Panhandle on Saturday.
The largest tornado, one that hit Palo Duro Canyon, was and EF-2. The tornado was 17.2 miles long and 1,000 yards wide.
