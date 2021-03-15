Lady Buffs split with Angelo State in double header

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - WT Softball team earns a Top 25 win against Angelo State in Game 1 of their double header on Sunday. Unfortunately, falling in Game 2 17-13.
In Game 1, in the first frame give ASU a 2-0 lead, but they come back with three straight singles and a homer.
Shanna McBroom on WT led the team with three hits. Kyra Lair earns her victory striking out nine batters, tying her career record.
In Game 2, Angelo State with an early lead. The Lady Buffs respond with two back-to-back homers and WT leads 3-1 just in the first inning.
A back and forth game and WT gets a taste of their own medicine with two back-to-back homeruns from the Rambelles. They fall 17-13.
